How the 49ers Can Make Brock Purdy's Job Easier
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are having a good season offensively, and yet Brock Purdy's numbers are down. What's the disconnect?
Through 10 games, the 49ers offense ranks second in yards gained and eighth in points scored. Those are good numbers, especially considering Brock Purdy currently ranks just 20th in completion percentage and 14th in quarterback rating.
If you've watched all of Purdy's snaps this season, you know he's playing better than those numbers indicate. He's holding the ball longer than ever, pushing it down the field farther than ever and throwing into tighter windows than ever. He's also scrambling like his life depends on it. He's making some extremely difficult plays.
But where are the easy throws we used to see so often in Kyle Shanahan's offense?
In 2019 when Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers' quarterback, he threw 76 screen passes -- tied for fifth most in the NFL that season. We called those passes "Jimmy Gimmies" and they were the foundation of the 49ers' passing game when Garoppolo was the quarterback, presumably because he was so limited.
This year, Purdy has thrown just 18 screen passes, which ranks 30th among quarterbacks. And his 6.3 screen pass percentage ranks 54th out of 56 quarterbacks, presumably because he's so talented. Shanahan wants to push the ball down the field.
But the most talented quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes, currently leads the league with 55 screen passes. He also led the league last season with 97 screen passes.
If Andy Reid can scheme up easy throws behind the line of scrimmage for Mahomes and Shanahan could do that for Garoppolo, he should be able to do it for Purdy, too.