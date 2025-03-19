All 49ers

CBS Projects the 49ers to Draft Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan is a matchup nightmare who's extremely difficult to jam and cover one-on-one.

Grant Cohn

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Most draft analysts expect the 49ers to address the trenches with their first-round pick.

But these are the 49ers we're talking about, and neglecting the trenches is what they do. They want players who score touchdowns. And they've already traded Deebo Samuel this offseason and could trade Brandon Aiyuk in the next few days if they find a trade partner. Aiyuk is due a $22.5 million option bonus on April 1.

That's why CBS Sports NFL Analyst Chris Trapasso projects the 49ers to take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the 11th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"The 49ers will look a lot different in 2025, but with another first-round receiver on board, they can still be dangerous in the NFC," writes Trapasso.

Not a lot of analysis in that blurb from Trapasso, but the pick is interesting, so I'll analyze it for him.

If the 49ers intend to trade Aiyuk, they will need a starting X receiver to replace him. The X receiver is the one that lines up on the line of scrimmage and faces the most press coverage. The Z receiver is the one who lines up a yard behind the line of scrimmage and often goes in motion to get a free release.

Deebo Samuel was the Z, and now Ricky Pearsall will replace him. Pearsall is not built to beat press coverage on the line of scrimmage as an X.

That's why Aiyuk could do before he tore his ACL and MCL. And that's what McMillan can do. He's 6'4", 219 lbs. and he ran a 4.48 at his Pro Day according to Jordan Schultz. He's a matchup nightmare who's extremely difficult to jam and cover one-on-one.

You could argue that taking a wide receiver in Round 1 for the second draft in a row would be a luxury for the 49ers, and you'd be right. But they're luxury shoppers. They have no time for meat and potatoes.

Published |Modified
