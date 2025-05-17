CBS Sports: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Set to Storm Back from Injury
This seems awfully optimistic.
Christian McCaffrey, who averaged just 4.0 yards per carry last season while dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL, is set to storm back from injury" this year according to CBS Sports.
"'CMC' was one of two things with the Carolina Panthers to open his career: All-Pro-caliber or injured," writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin. The trend finally returned in San Francisco in 2024, when the multipurpose star followed up an Offensive Player of the Year campaign by missing 13 games with Achilles tendinitis.
"Approaching 30, he's hardly a safe bet to sustain a heavy workload, and his top backup, Jordan Mason, is no longer in town for relief. Still, the rest of the 49ers getting healthy should help ease him back into a starring role for Kyle Shanahan."
Benjamin actually lays out the argument for why McCaffrey should NOT be expected to storm back from injury. He's old for a running back. He's had injury issues in the past. Achilles tendonitis doesn't just go away forever. It's an overuse injury that can pop back up at any time.
And McCaffrey didn't rush back from his Achilles tendonitis last season. He was questionable for Week 1 -- the 49ers thought he might be able to play in that game. Instead, he waited until Week 10 to make his debut. And he still averaged just 4.0 yards per carry. And he lasted only four games before he injured something else.
For comparison, Dre Greenlaw actually ruptured his Achilles tendon, then he rushed back onto the field before he was ready and still played better than McCaffrey who took his time coming back.
Adjust your McCaffrey expectations accordingly.