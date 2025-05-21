CBS Sports Gives 49ers a "C-Plus" for Brock Purdy's Extension
For the first three years of Brock Purdy's career, he was among the best values in football. Soon, he could be among the worst values.
The 49ers recently gave Purdy a five-year, $265 million extension, which is $53 million per season -- slightly less than Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, and slightly more than Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.
That's why CBS Sports gave the 49ers a "c-plus" for Purdy's deal.
"The 49ers made a questionable decision in signing Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension, although they were in a pickle no matter what decision they made," writes CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr. "San Francisco could have either paid Purdy heading into the last year of his rookie contract or moved on and signed another quarterback this offseason.
"They decided to pay Purdy significantly more than what he's worth. When Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all played, Purdy was 17-4 and threw 38 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. In any other game, Purdy was 10-11 with 30 touchdowns to 18 interceptions -- a significant drop off.
"When the 49ers are tied or trailing in the second half, Purdy has thrown nine touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Purdy is a great quarterback when he's ahead (61 touchdowns to 13 interceptions), but struggles from behind. He isn't a quarterback that can bring a team to a come back victory often, but he also isn't going to lose a game when the 49ers are ahead.
"Purdy is a good quarterback, but the 49ers are now paying him to be elite. This could hurt the organization if Purdy doesn't improve on some metrics, as he needs his star players healthy to shine."
Those stats are damning. It seems like Purdy really is the product of an all-star cast. And even when he's playing with those All Pros, he still struggles when playing from behind. He's a frontrunner. And even in the Super Bowl, he had the lead in the fourth quarter and overtime and couldn't win.
If Purdy doesn't raise his game significantly, this extension could cripple the 49ers much more than the Trey Lance trade ever did.