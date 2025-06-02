All 49ers

CBS Sports Predicts 49ers to Win NFC West

The experts seem cautiously optimistic about the 49ers this year.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sure, they won just six games last season, missed the playoffs, lost nine starting players this offseason and added zero through trades or free agency. But they have some key players coming back from injury plus an easy schedule.

And that's a big reason why CBS Sports predicts the 49ers to finish first in the NFC West this year.

"The 49ers go from worst to first in the NFC West, continuing a trend of big pushes and big drop-offs under Kyle Shanahan, as Brock Purdy settles in with his new contract to make another January run," writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.

For the 49ers to win their division, a few things would have to go their way.

1. Christian McCaffrey will have to play like he did before he had bilateral Achilles tendonitis, which might not be physically possible.

2. Trent Williams will have to play at least 13 games.

3. Three or four rookies will have to play big roles at a high level.

4. Brock Purdy will have to play better late in close games. He has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in those situations so far in his career.

5. Kyle Shanahan will have to evolve his offense. The days of giving the ball to Christian McCaffrey as much as possible are over.

That's a lot that has to go the 49ers way. I'm thinking they're more likely to miss the playoffs again.

