All 49ers

Chris Foerster Says the 49ers Have to be Careful with Isaac Guerendo

Isaac Guerendo has started just one game at running back since he was in the fourth grade. Now the 49ers need him to start the final five games of the season.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Isaac Guerendo has started just one game at running back since he was in the fourth grade. Now the 49ers need him to start the final five games of the season.

Guerendo was a wide receiver in middle school and high school. Then in college, he was a backup running back -- he started just one game. And so far this season, he has played just 109 snaps.

This week, running game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked about Guerendo's readiness to carry the load. Here's what Foerster said, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.

Q: I bet you’re excited about RB Isaac Guerendo’s potential, obviously a bigger opportunity coming from here. What would you say is his state of readiness?

FOERSTER: “Oh, he is more than ready. That's been the good thing. Not having to jump in right away. You guys heard that, I liked him from the beginning. The kid had that burst, that quickness and he's been able to be eased into it, not easing right now. So you still have to be careful, he hasn't played a full load in an NFL game up to this point. Now is he going to be able carry the load for all four quarters like Christian McCaffrey has done in the past or not? I don't know that we'll have to see as we go. And the other guys, Patrick Taylor Jr. has been here for a good while. Obviously, we're excited for Isaac and we'll see how it plays out. But it's definitely going to be a challenge for us and challenge for him because he's going to have to tote the mail for us and he's going to have to do a lot of things over a longer period of time than he's done it up to this point.”

Q: You guys value speed in this offense at running back. Is that safe to say that Head Coach Kyle Shanahan likes fast running backs?

FOERSTER: “Well, you kind of are what you are. Speed is nice. If you can get it, it's important. Being a good back and having a good feel for the running game, hitting the right lanes, doing things like that. He set all sorts of records in Washington with [Former RB] Alfred Morris and Alfred we all know is not a speed demon. So there's that balance between a good runner that understands it. It took [Miami Dolphins RB] Raheem [Mostert] a while to get going in this offense before the speed really showed up. It is nice to have that home run threat. It is nice, as you saw, when Isaac has broken some runs – the end of the Dallas game, the end of the Seattle game, where all of a sudden we talked about it, we called it the ‘angle assassin.’ You think that you're on the right angle, but with that speed you're able to get that burst and get further and more yards than most people would. So, it is nice to have speed.”

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News