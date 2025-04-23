Christian McCaffrey Confirms 49ers Feel "Refreshed" This Offseason
Depressing, drained, and miserable.
Those are just a few words to describe the last year's offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. Coming off a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss in overtime will do that.
But the 49ers had been experiencing heartbreaking ends to their seasons consecutively. It adds up and takes toll, which eventually broke them in 2024, leading to a six-win season.
However, this offseason is different. 2024 can be looked at as beneficial for the 49ers. On Tuesday, Christian McCaffrey confirmed that he and the 49ers feel "refreshed" this offseason compared to last year.
Yea," McCaffrey quickly answered. "Yes."
He kept it short and sweet when asked about feeling refreshed. It's obvious why he didn't want to give a little more detailed answer, and it's because of the difference from last year to now.
The 49ers didn't have to experience any heartbreak this year, despite 2024 still being a stressful one. They didn't have a long season since it ended before the final regular-season game.
All that extra time off and nothing to devastate them has given the 49ers time to regroup. And the further they get away from their Super Bowl loss, the better they will feel.
At the very least, it will help them physically. McCaffrey says he has no limitations stemming from his bilateral Achilles injury and knee injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills.
He has the green light to go as full as he wants, which is excellent. The 49ers could've used McCaffrey last season, even though they had a strong running game without him.
It has to do with the presence of their stars, their leaders. The 49ers will be a young team in 2025, which makes the activity of their start imperative.
With an injection of youth and a refreshed offseason, it should set the 49ers up for a bounce-back 2025 season.