How the 49ers can Benefit From Their 2024 Losing Season
2024 couldn't have ended faster for the San Francisco 49ers.
It was a nightmare season for them plagued with poor performances, injuries, and coaching errors. Flipping the page to 2025 is something they covet so heavily. They want to forget about finishing the season with a 6-11 record and missing the playoffs.
However, there is a way to view this past season with a positive outlook. The 49ers can benefit from their 2024 losing season in three different ways. These ways will help them get back on track heading into 2025 and hopefully beyond.
Draft slot
Losing 11 games means the 49ers get a fairly high draft pick slot. Their record has earned them the No. 11 pick in the first round. It's a bit bummer that an 11-loss season doesn't get them a top-10 pick. It shows that there were a lot of terrible teams this year. However, picking No. 11 is still sweet.
The 49ers get to pick No. 11 in every round, so they have a better chance at drafting impressive prospects. It is also a more attractive draft pick for other teams to want to move up to should the 49ers want to accumulate more picks by moving down. The 49ers have to hit on these picks as well as they did in 2024. Otherwise, it ruins the benefit of their losing season.
Rest
The 49ers have been playing into late Jan. for the last three years. They have played in at least three games during those playoff runs as well, so it takes its toll on them. Physically, they have to feel worn out and drained. It possibly played a part in some of the players' injuries like Christian McCaffrey.
Not to mention the mental energy expended on those games from both preparation and the disappointment of losing heartbreakingly every year. The 49ers have zero energy and it showed in 2024. Now that they suffered a disappointing season and get a longer offseason, it allows them to come back rejuvenated in 2025.
Motivation
The motivation of the 49ers going into 2024 was something I had doubts about. How were they going to get up and lock in for all 18 games after another devastating finish to their season? The 49ers were sure to treat the regular season like most NBA teams do -- routine. Having a losing season like the 49ers had should wake them up. It goes in hand with their rest since they will be able to get away from the game longer than they have been.
The 49ers lacked urgency this past season. In pivotal games and moments, they never rose to the occasion. It was kind of like they slept walked in various occasions. That shouldn't be the case in 2025. They have to be feeling refocused and use the 2024 losing season as a reminder to never allow a season like this to occur again. I expect the 49ers to look fired up as they were in seasons before 2024 in 2025.
