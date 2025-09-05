Christian McCaffrey leaves 49ers practice with troubling leg injury
You've got to be kidding me.
On Thursday, just three days before the 49ers' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Christian McCaffrey popped up on the 49ers' injury report with a calf injury. The 49ers officially listed him as a limited participant, which means he started practice but did not finish it.
It's unclear how severe the injury is and whether it will force McCaffrey to miss Week 1. The 49ers likely won't reveal his playing status until 90 minutes before kickoff. But the last time they said he had a calf injury, it turns out he really had bilateral Achilles tendonitis and missed the first eight games of the season.
It's possible this calf injury is minor and unrelated to his Achilles tendonitis. It's more likely that "calf injury" is a euphemism for Achilles' injury. Because Achilles tendinitis doesn't ever go away for good. It's an overuse injury. So the more he plays, the more likely that it will pop up again.
All offseason, McCaffrey managed to stay healthy without suffering any setbacks to his calves or Achilles while practicing. Some reporters even said he looked like his old self. But in reality, he was protecting himself. Not going all out. Cruising in fourth gear. Trying to get himself to the season opener.
Thursday was the 49ers' big practice before Week 1. It's the one day of the week in which they wear pads when they practice. it seems likely that McCaffrey finally tried to kick his body into fifth gear for the first time this offseason, and his Achilles didn't respond well.
In his prime, McCaffrey was an extremely explosive, violent runner. But he's not in his prime anymore. His body can't do the things it used to do when he was the Offensive Player of the Year. Now, he needs to find a new way to play, or else his body will continue to break down. It might keep breaking down no matter what he does.
So even if McCaffrey plays against the Seahawks this Sunday, it's highly unlikely that he'll stay healthy all season. The 49ers should have prepared for life without McCaffrey this offseason. Instead, they convinced themselves that last year was a one-off.
Fortunately for the 49ers, they traded for Brian Robinson Jr. a couple months ago. Something tells me he's going to have to play a whole lot this upcoming season.