Christian McCaffrey Might see his Usage Decrease for the 49ers in 2024
Christian McCaffrey was anything and everything for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
To call him simply the engine isn't enough -- he was the entire car. It is why he was named the Offensive Player of the Year, an All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, and finished third in MVP voting. However, as phenomenal of a season he had, it isn't something that behooves him and the 49ers going forward.
McCaffrey just signed a two-year extension, so he will be with the 49ers through 2027. Now is the time for the 49ers to really start thinking about his longevity. The way he was used last season was reckless. There were times last season that the 49ers used him heavily even when they were up three scores late in a game.
At a time like that, why not go to Elijah Mitchell or Jordan Mason? It makes no sense to run McCaffrey into the ground as the 49ers need him for the foreseeable future. Another season like 2023 could see him hit his decline sooner rather than later.
That is something that Kyle Shanahan acknowledged on Tuesday at his press conference. As a result, McCaffrey might see his usage decrease for the 49ers in 2024.
“We have to protect Christian from himself," said Shanahan. "He doesn't like to ever come out no matter what the situation is and I do think that's something we could protect him with more. When you are such a threat in the pass game, it's a little bit different. And when you get touches from a running back, a lot of times you're the last choice, just everyone's deep and you throw it to a checkdown. So, halfbacks can get six targets in a game without one play called for him just because they're on checkdowns a lot.
"And so how do we feel about those touches? Man, I'm glad he was out there for that checkdown. That means no one's around and he is getting up the field and he is as good of a threat on a checkdown as there can be. But if he's just taking the wear and tear with 20 carries and stuff every game and he's definitely good enough to do that and he is proved he can stay healthy. But you'd like to take some of that off of him and give it to other guys also.”
It's good for Shanahan to acknowledge this, but he is the head coach. He has all the power in the world to pull McCaffrey to keep him fresh and decrease the chance of injury. As he draws closer to 30 years old, it is pivotal for the 49ers to manage his usage better.
Let's see if Shanahan actually means that or if it is just fluff.