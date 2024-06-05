Christian McCaffrey Discusses His Contract Extension with the 49ers
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk complained in social media about his contract status and still hasn't gotten an extension. Christian McCaffrey never said a word publically about his financial grievances, and he just got a brand new deal.
Pay attention, Brandon.
Here's what McCaffrey had to say about his extension right after he signed it.
Q: What were the last few weeks like for you? I assume you were asking for this extension or in talks for this extension? How did that process go?
McCAFFREY: "Business is business. It's part of this game. Both sides were mutually very respectful the whole time. Just proud and happy that we got something done."
Q: Last year at this time there was so much time about the running back market. How important to you is it to keep raising that bar for the position group as a whole?
McCAFFREY: "I think it's really important. Running backs have been undervalued for a long time now. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction."
Q: What were you able to work on while you were away from the team the last month?
McCAFFREY: "There's no substitute to being on the field with the guys to practice football, but you do the most you can with what you have."
Q: How do you view your fumble in the Super Bowl now?
McCAFFREY: "I don't harp on one play bad or good, especially going into a new year. Completely new year. Just have to focus on one day at a time and stick to your process, whatever that may be. Last year is last year whether we won or lost. We're deep into the offseason ready for this next year."
Q: What makes you happy here?
McCAFFREY: "I really appreciate the players on the team. Any time you sign an extension, you're individually really happy. But you also have to think about the other guys on the team who have helped you get there who are a big part of your individual success. I'm very thankful that I'm on a team with guys like that, with a great staff, just an overall great organization that takes care of the players. I've had an amazing experience in my time here and I'm really fired up that I'm staying."