Christian McCaffrey's Lack of Speed is the Top Storyline of 49ers OTAs

Expecting McCaffrey to turn back the clock seems unrealistic.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) tries to avoid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a run in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Christian McCaffrey hasn't quite looked like himself since he fumbled in the Super Bowl.

That was supposed to be his coronation as a future Hall of Famer, his opportunity to deliver Kyle Shanahan a Lombardi Trophy the way Terrell Davis delivered his father two in Denver.

Instead, McCaffrey fumbled in the red zone during the opening drive of the game. He went on to average just 3.6 yards per carry against the Chiefs. Then last season, when he finally returned from bilateral Achilles tendonitis, he averaged a mere 4.0 yards per carry and never ran faster than 17.4 miles per hour. Then, he tore his PCL after just four games.

This past week at OTAs, McCaffrey still didn't seem that have the fifth gear that made him so special when he was younger. He used to reach his top speed effortlessly -- now, he has to strain and drive his knees harder.

That's why McCaffrey is the No. 1 storyline of 49ers OTAs and mandatory minicamp according to CBS Sports.

"In 2023, three-time Pro Bowl running back McCaffrey was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, and the 49ers reached overtime of the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs," writes CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "In 2024, McCaffrey played four games while dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a PCL injury in his knee, and the 49ers went 6-11. Those 11 losses were tied for second by a team in the season after a Super Bowl loss ever.

"How much the soon-to-be 29-year-old running back participates in mandatory minicamp and how he looks will be something to watch because San Francisco's 2025 hopes may rest on his banged up body."

It's never ideal to rely so heavily on a 29-year-old running back coming off serious injuries who's built like a slot receiver. For what it's worth, Marshall Faulk was similar to Christian McCaffrey. Faulk won three Offensive Player of the Year Awards from the ages of 26 to 28 and then fell off drastically at 29.

Expecting McCaffrey to turn back the clock seems unrealistic.

