Dan Orlovsky Says the 49ers Should Trade for Cooper Kupp

With all due respect to Orlovsky, allow me to retort.

Grant Cohn

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky has an interesting suggestion for the 49ers.

He says they should be one of a few teams that want to trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who announced on Monday that he will not play for the Rams this season because they want to move on. Orlovsky thinks the 49ers would be an excellent landing spot for the former Offensive Player of the Year.

"I think he's still a really good player," Orlovsky said. "He's not going to be 2021 Triple Crown Winner, but very much so a high-end, at worst, No. 2 receiver...What's Brandon Aiyuk's health coming off of his injury? They only really have (Ricky) Pearsall and (Jauan) Jennings. Two good players, but Cooper's immediately an upgrade."

With all due respect to Orlovsky, allow me to retort.

Kupp is not still a really good player. If he were, the Rams would keep him. Instead, they phased him out of their offense during the final month and a half of the season and now they're probably going to pay part of his salary this season to facilitate a trade because Kupp has one of the worst contracts in the NFL. They might have to release him.

Kupp is washed up. He'll be 32 in June. He never was fast, but now he's not quick either due to numerous ankle injuries. At this point in his career, he's worse than Deebo Samuel, who also is overpaid and washed up. This season, Samuel had 806 yards from scrimmage while Kupp had 720.

The 49ers would be fools to trade for Kupp, which is why they won't.

