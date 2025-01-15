Dane Brugler Projects the 49ers to Draft Missouri OL Armand Membou
The 49ers have the 11th pick in the upcoming draft and they need starters on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Last year, they drafted zero defensive linemen. That was a mistake. They also drafted Dominick Puni in Round 3 and he already is one of the best right guards in the NFL.
But starting left guard Aaron Banks is a free agent and the 49ers probably won't re-sign him. In addition, starting left tackle Trent Williams is 36 and missed seven games this season.
That's why The Athletic's Dane Brugler projects the 49ers to take Missouri offensive tackle/guard Armand Membou with the 11th pick.
"Based on the players expected to be available in this range, there is a decent chance the 49ers use this pick to address the trenches, either on the offensive or defensive line," writes Brugler. "Membou is incredibly underrated, but he plays with exceptional control, athleticism and finish. He would give San Francisco an ascending player with guard-tackle versatility."
If the 49ers view Membou as a quality starting tackle, I believe they would take him. But if they view him as a guard, I'm guessing they would pass on him or trade down to get him. They'd have to see him as a future Hall of Fame guard to take him with the 11th pick.
Perhaps trading down for Membou would be the best move for the 49ers considering most of the remaining playoff teams have excellent offensive lines. In addition, the Rams have a ferocious young defensive line which the 49ers will have to face twice a season for the foreseeable future.