Daniel Bullocks Explains How the 49ers Will Use Deommodore Lenoir
SANTA CLARA -- One of the 49ers' most improved players last season was Deommodore Lenoir.
He established himself as a quality no. 2 cornerback who can cover both outside and in the slot. So how will the 49ers use him this year? Recently, defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks discussed just that.
Q: Do you have a preference of where you'd like Deommodore Lenoir to play?
BULLOCKS: "As long as he's on the field, I'm good. He gives us a weapon. We know we can put him inside and match him up against good receivers in the slot. Also we know he can play outside. And what that means is if he's outside, we can bring someone else in like Renardo Green, Samuel Womack, Chase Lucas -- all the guys that we've been repping at nickel. He gives our defense that versatility and flexibility to do what we need to do in terms of personnel and the matchups we're seeing that week."
Q: What kind of leap did he make last year?
BULLOCKS: "Mentally he made his biggest jump. I think the game slowed down for him. He played outside and inside, but most of his snaps were outside. He played at a high level. He did a hell of a job inside at nickel and an unbelievable job outside. The thing that jumps off the tape was just his playmaking ability on the ball. He had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions, so he got his hands on a lot of balls last year. Give him credit. He's been putting in the work every day. I'm looking for him to take another step forward this year."