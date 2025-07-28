Day 5 of 49ers Camp, the Good and Not So Good: Jauan Jennings is Hurt
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 5 of training camp. Keep in mind, this was the first day in pads for the players this offseason, which means they did one-on-one drills as well as 11-on-11 team drills. So, today's practice looked more like real football than usual, except the players didn't actually tackle.
With that in mind, here are the payers who stood out.
THE GOOD
1. Quarterback Mac Jones.
Completed 14 of 18 pass attempts with no interceptions. He wasn't flashy, and a bunch of his completions were short ones, but he also completed a 30-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson, who was running a deep crossing route, plus a 20-yard pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, who was running a corner route. Jones is surprisingly accurate. Through five practices, he has completed 77 percent of his passes and thrown just one interception. Stock up.
2. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Practiced for the second day in a row, which is good news. And he caught two passes during 11-on-11 team drills. But he didn't participate in the second half of practice, nor did he participate in 1-on-1 drills. It seems the 49ers are being extra careful with Pearsall, which makes sense considering he's coming off a hamstring injury. But they were extra careful with him last offseason. He still has never participated in 1-on-1s. At some point, they'll have to cut him loose and see what he can do. He still looks like a No. 2 receiver more than a potential No. 1.
3. Defensive tackle C.J. West
He was the star of one-on-one pass-rush drills. He won all four of his matchups, including one against starting right guard Dominick Puni, who's having a good offseason. West was just better than him. He has multiple pass-rush moves, he's strong and he keeps his pads low to the ground. He looks like another Day 3 steal.
4. Defensive end Mykel Williams
Also won his reps during one-on-one drills, but didn't face any starters. Instead, he faced Isaac Alarcon and Zack Johnson, which indicates that the coaches are concerned that Williams would lose to Colton McKivitz, because that would be a big story. We'll see if the 49ers give Williams some reps against the starters tomorrow.
5. Nickelback Upton Stout
Broke up a long pass from Brock Purdy that was intended for Ricky Pearsall during 11-on-11s. Pearsall was in the slot, he ran a deep corner route, Stout ran with him stride for stride, turned his head at the last minute, found the ball and broke it up. Be still my heart. This dude can play.
6. Linebacker Dee Winters
Intercepted a pass that was tipped by free safety Jason Pinnock, and knocked running back Isaac Guerendo to the ground on a run play. Usually, players are not supposed to knock down their teammates, but Winters is replacing Dre Greenlaw, who used to knock down teammates in practice regularly. He was supposed to play on the edge, and so is Winters. So far, so good.
7. Offensive tackle Colton McKivitz
Actually beat Nick Bosa during 1-on-1s. Bosa tried to hit McKivitz with a spin move and McKivitz was ready for it. Well done, Colton.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings
Didn't show up to practice after leaving Sunday's session with his second calf injury of the offseason. You have to wonder if it's just a calf injury or if the Achilles is involved as well. Last year, the 49ers said Christian McCaffrey had a calf strain. Turns out, he had bilateral Achilles' tendonitis. Now, the 49ers have to think twice about extending Jennings, because they can't afford to extend another injured player.
2. Quarterback Brock Purdy
He made some very nice plays because he's a good quarterback. He had a nice 15-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson that sailed right over Fred Warner's head. He had a 30-yard completion to Russell Gage up the sideline. He had a 15-yard scramble on 3rd and 12. And he made a beautiful throw to Jordan Watkins after rolling out of the pocket to his right. Still, Purdy finished the day completing just 7 of 15 passes and throwing a pick. To be fair, he didn't have Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings or Jacob Cowing, and Ricky Pearsall only played for the first half of practice. It's hard to be efficient while throwing to backup receivers. Still, Purdy missed some throws he normally would make. He seemed like a man who hadn't slept much recently because his wife just gave birth. We'll give him a pass.
3, Defensive tackle Alfred Collins
Lost most of his reps during 1-on-1s. That doesn't mean he's a bust -- he's just a work in progress. His pad level is too high and he loses his balance. But he's still a gigantic human being. And if he stays healthy, he'll improve. Think Javon Kinlaw without a knee issue.
4. Guard Connor Colby
Lost all of his reps during 1-on-1 and got pushed around while he was losing them. Does not seem strong enough to play as a rookie. We'll see if he improves.
5. Linebacker Stone Blanton
Gave up a 30-yard catch over his head to rookie running back Jordan James. Blanton is an undrafted free agent rookie who should defend the run well during the preseason, but he's not particularly fluid in coverage.
6. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott
Missed his fist practice of training camp. The 49ers didn't say why.
7. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos
Still injured. Still nowhere to be seen. Is he in witness protection? Does he still play for the 49ers? Should we send out a search party for him?
THE FINAL WORD
The 49ers need to get their receivers on the field, or else Purdy will continue to struggle. Through five practices, he has completed 34 of 50 pass attempts (68 percent), but he also has thrown three interceptions, which is a lot.