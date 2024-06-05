All 49ers

Deebo Reacts to the 49ers Trying to Trade Him

Awkward.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Things are kind of awkward around the 49ers facility these days.

The players are still healing from their brutal overtime Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. Brandon Aiyuk is holding out for a contract extension. And Deebo Samuel is entering what could be his final season with the 49ers after they tried to trade him during the draft. And he knows it.

Weird.

On Tuesday during minicamp, Samuel was asked how he feels about the 49ers trying to trade him. Here's what he said.

Q: Your name was brought up around the draft, and John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan didn't deny that they at least took calls on you and Brandon Aiyuk. Did you hear that, and what was that like to hear?

SAMUEL: "Yeah I heard it. Had a conversation with my agent about it. They were going back and forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first, but we've moved past it so we're here."

Q: It has been noted that you don't have any guaranteed money on your contract next year, so they could get out from that. Do you realize that when you sign the deal, or does it hit you now that this might be your last year here?

SAMUEL: "I know what I signed up for. We're just focused on this year."

When Samuel says, "We're here" and, "We're focused on this year," that sounds like he knows he's entering his final season with the 49ers and that he essentially is auditioning for his next team. So he's being professional but also realistic.

I'm guessing the team that tried to trade for Samuel was the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I'm guessing John Lynch simply asked for too much. We'll see if Lynch lowers his asking price or the Steelers up their offer between now and the trade deadline.

