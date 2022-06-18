Deebo Samuel’s Trade Request is Having Zero Impact in 49ers Locker Room

A trade request from the 49ers could have alienated Deebo Samuel, but the team is unphased by it.

Going into OTAs for the 49ers presented a curiosity.

It was a curious situation to be in considering it was two months since Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the team.

For starters, it was a toss up as to whether he’d show up. Surprisingly, he did. It was the first time he encountered his coaches and teammates since requesting a trade. While he didn’t practice, he did do some light workout on the side and was reportedly engaged with the playbook during seven-on-seven.

The fact that he did that shows that his request was just a tactic, that there was no ill-will. With the offseason activities finalized, it’s clear that Samuel’s trade request has had zero impact on the locker room.

Anytime a player requests a trade, their reasons for doing so can easily be misconstrued. Other players on the 49ers could have taken some offense to his trade request because it could’ve been a signal that he didn’t want to play with his teammates and/or coaches anymore. His presence in the locker room could’ve created an awkward situation. But the request didn’t hold its own weight, and even if it did, everyone on the team understands where Samuel is coming from.

“I think it's always been alright,” said Kyle Shanahan on the relationship with Samuel. “I know we go through the business part of this league, but I don't think the relationship was ever too far away to not get it back to normal and I think we're working on that. Anytime you're away from each other for a while, that's always harder, but it's good to get him back in here and start getting him around the guys again.”

It’s a business. The coaches and players can differentiate that with Samuel. His request was him putting his foot down with being utilized as a running back to preserve his career. And it could’ve also been that the contract offered was distasteful to Samuel. Whatever the case may be, the business side is not poisoning the football side and relationships that he’s has. That’s a testament to the entire team having love for Samuel and that is extremely encouraging.

“Deebo’s a guy we love to have in the locker room,” said Trey Lance. “I talk to Deebo a ton, even when he's not here, so it's obviously good to have him back.”