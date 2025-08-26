Demarcus Robinson suspension leaves 49ers shockingly thin at receiver
The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver depth chart was already looking thin, and it just got even worse. Demarcus Robinson was given a three-game suspension by the NFL for violating the leagues substance abuse policy.
Robinson is 30 years old and has been in the NFL since 2016. He spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs but has played for the Baltimore Ravens and was on the Los Angeles Rams for the past two seasons. This is his first season with the 49ers.
The announcement came right before roster cutdowns, but the decision was always expected. The 49ers knew that Robinson was going to be suspended; they just did not plan to have nearly the amount of injuries around him. So, they thought they could overcome this. That is not the case.
The 49ers finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and they are currently keeping just five wide receivers. Of course, it could be considered seven with Robinson on the suspended list and Brandon Aiyuk remaining on the PUP. Still, neither will suit up for week one.
The team hopes to have Jauan Jennings back by then, but there is no clear indication of that. They have Ricky Pearsall, Skyy Moore, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Wakins. The issue is that both Cowing and Watkins are injured.
Cowing may end up on the IR after the moves are processed. That way, he can return this season when he gets healthy. However, they will have to add their punter back, so it is not like his roster spot is going to automatically go to a wide receiver.
Watkins appeared unlikely to have any chance to play week one, so the 49ers are clearly not done shuffling. They cannot go into a game with Jennings, Pearsall, and Moore, and no potential depth options behind that.
As noted, they also cut their punter, so there is one other player beyond Cowing who is going to head to the IR very soon to make the wide receiver room a bit deeper. Still, the 49ers are clearly hoping to limp through the first three weeks without Robinson.
If they can survive, and they can get Robinson and Watkins back, it can ease the pressure until Aiyuk returns. They are just a few weeks from having that happen, but it is hard to understand what they are going to do in the time between.