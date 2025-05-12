Do the 49ers Still Have One of the NFL's Top Pass-Catching Groups?
Just a couple years ago, the 49ers had arguably the top pass-catching group in the NFL.
Now, Deebo Samuel is a Washington Commander and Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. So where do the 49ers' pass catchers rank in the league?
Not in the top eight according to NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, whose ranking is as follows: Bengals, Eagles, Vikings, Buccaneers, Rams, Lions, Dolphins, Cowboys.
I find it strange not to rank the 49ers in the top 8. They still have the best tight end in football, George Kittle. He'll catch at least 80 passes if he stays healthy.
They stlll have the best pass-catching running back in football, Christian McCaffrey. He'll snag at least 70 passes if he stays healthy.
They still have the best pass-catching fullback in football, Kyle Juszczyk. He's good for 19 or 20 catches per season.
They still have Jauan Jennings who caught 77 passes last season and has become one of the top possession receivers in the league.
And they still have Ricky Pearsall who had 14 catches, 212 yards and 2 touchdowns in the final two games of his rookie season. He will be an upgrade over Deebo Samuel who can't get open anymore.
Those are five above-average-to-outstanding pass catchers. I'm not saying the 49ers have the best group in the NFL, but they have one of the deepest. And they still have Aiyuk who will make midseason return. Plus they signed Demarcus Robinson who had 505 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns for the Rams last season.
I'd take their pass catchers over the Cowboys, Dolphins and Rams pass catchers any day.