Do the Titans Want to Trade for 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy?
The Titans could draft Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Or, they could try to trade their second-round pick plus more to the 49ers in exchange for Brock Purdy.
What will the Titans do?
Ward is a terrific quarterback prospect but he's not the best player in the upcoming NFL Draft. And if the Titans do take him, they don't have any good receivers, so he'll struggle.
Instead of reaching for Ward, the Titans could take Travis Hunter, a generational talent who can play both wide receiver and cornerback at a high level. And then, they can call the 49ers and try to trade for Purdy.
Purdy seems to want more than $50 million per season and the 49ers, to their credit, seem unwilling to pay him that much. If neither side will budge and compromise, the 49ers could force Purdy to play out the final season of his rookie deal and then franchise tag him two years in a row if they'd like, although that would poison the relationship with him.
Or, they could trade him to a team that actually wants to pay him more than $50 million per season. And the Titans might be that team.
If the 49ers trade Purdy, they could replace him by signing Aaron Rodgers -- he recently said he'd play for $10 million. Or, they could draft Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe. All three probably will be available when the 49ers are on the clock with the 11th pick. Or they could sign Rodgers AND draft a quarterback.
There are so many better options for the 49ers than paying Brock Purdy a bajillion dollars. If the Titans want to pay him that much, the 49ers should let them.