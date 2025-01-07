Does 49ers DC Nick Sorensen Deserve to Get Fired?
Right now, the 49ers are deciding whether they should fire Nick Sorensen just a year after promoting him to defensive coordinator. Does he deserve to get replaced so soon?
Remember, last year the 49ers fired Steve Wilks after just one season on the job even though his defense gave up just 17.5 points per game during the regular season and 19 points in regulation of the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. In retrospect, the 49ers unfairly scapegoated him for their collapse.
Firing Wilks didn't make the defense better. In fact, it became worse. Sorensen is a rookie coordinator who never had called plays -- he had a learning curve.
And yet, Sorensen's defense gave up just 13.5 yards per game more in 2024 than Wilks' defense gave up in 2023. Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan's offense gained 22.1 yards per game fewer in 2024 than it did in 2023. So technically the offense regressed more than the defense did.
And the offense lost some key players -- Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey -- but so did the defense. Sorensen didn't have Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave or Arik Armstead.
And yet, in the most critical game of the season, a Thursday night do-or-die game against the Rams, Sorensen's defense rose up and allowed just 12 points. As opposed to Shanahan's offense, which shriveled in the rain and scored just six points. That's the main reason the 49ers missed the playoffs.
Then in the final three games, the 49ers defense collapsed and gave up 116 points. But those games didn't matter. The season already was over. Shanahan didn't even call the offensive plays in the season finale -- he delegated that job to Klay Kubiak. That's how little the game meant to Shanahan.
Apparently, those three meaningless games sealed Sorensen's fate. Seems unfair. Maybe they'll find someone better, but you can't help but feel for him.