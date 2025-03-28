All 49ers

Does Aaron Rodgers Hope the 49ers will Sign him?

It's that time of year when Aaron Rodgers doesn't know what he wants to do or where he wants to play next season.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's that time of year when Aaron Rodgers doesn't know what he wants to do or where he wants to play next season.

Most analysts assume he's waiting around for the Vikings or Steelers to sign him, which would make sense considering those are two playoff teams that lack experienced starting quarterbacks. The Vikings have J.J. McCarthy, who never has thrown a pass in the NFL, and the Steelers have Mason Rudolph, a backup.

But there could be a third team on Rodgers' wish list, and that's the 49ers.

The 49ers aren't necessarily in the market for a quarterback such as Rodgers -- they have Brock Purdy and he's under contract for one more season. He's also eligible for a contract extension and seems to want close to $60 million per season.

If Purdy won't budge or compromise, the 49ers could reach out to Rodgers to gauge his interest in coming to Santa Clara. And I'm guessing he'd be quite interested because he's from Northern California, he went to Cal and he should have been drafted No. 1 by the 49ers in 2005. I think he likes the idea of ending his career where it started and should have continued.

The 49ers might like the idea of signing Rodgers to a two-year deal worth $30 million to $40 million per season and trading Purdy for a first-round pick. Especially if the alternative is not trading Purdy for a first-round pick and giving him a four- or five-year deal worth up to $60 million per season.

Stay tuned. Until Rodgers signs elsewhere, you can't rule out the 49ers as a potential landing spot for him.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News