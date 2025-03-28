Does Aaron Rodgers Hope the 49ers will Sign him?
It's that time of year when Aaron Rodgers doesn't know what he wants to do or where he wants to play next season.
Most analysts assume he's waiting around for the Vikings or Steelers to sign him, which would make sense considering those are two playoff teams that lack experienced starting quarterbacks. The Vikings have J.J. McCarthy, who never has thrown a pass in the NFL, and the Steelers have Mason Rudolph, a backup.
But there could be a third team on Rodgers' wish list, and that's the 49ers.
The 49ers aren't necessarily in the market for a quarterback such as Rodgers -- they have Brock Purdy and he's under contract for one more season. He's also eligible for a contract extension and seems to want close to $60 million per season.
If Purdy won't budge or compromise, the 49ers could reach out to Rodgers to gauge his interest in coming to Santa Clara. And I'm guessing he'd be quite interested because he's from Northern California, he went to Cal and he should have been drafted No. 1 by the 49ers in 2005. I think he likes the idea of ending his career where it started and should have continued.
The 49ers might like the idea of signing Rodgers to a two-year deal worth $30 million to $40 million per season and trading Purdy for a first-round pick. Especially if the alternative is not trading Purdy for a first-round pick and giving him a four- or five-year deal worth up to $60 million per season.
Stay tuned. Until Rodgers signs elsewhere, you can't rule out the 49ers as a potential landing spot for him.