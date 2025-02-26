Does Aaron Rodgers Want to Sign with the 49ers?
If the Rams trade Matthew Stafford, lots of experts expect they'll sign Aaron Rodgers to replace him. And they might. But if he had his choice of where to play next season, it just might be the 49ers.
Rodgers is from Chico which is in Northern California. He seems to want to play with Davante Adams, who's from East Palo Alto, which also is in Northern California. They're older players who might want to go home.
Rodgers in particular might like the idea of finishing his career with the franchise that should have drafted him with the first pick in the 2005 NFL Draft but passed on him to take Alex Smith instead.
This doesn't mean the 49ers want Rodgers. From everything we've heard, they love Brock Purdy and sincerely want to lock him up longterm. Meanwhile, no one loves Rodgers. At best, he's a headache for his team and his coach. And he's 41. And his record last season was 5-12. And his passer rating was 90.5.
But if Purdy insists that he needs $60 million per season, the 49ers could view Rodgers as a cheaper alternative. Which means Purdy probably should accept the 49ers' first offer if it's fair. Because if he waits or holds out, Rodgers could weasel his way onto the team.
So in a sense, Rodgers will help the 49ers negotiate with Purdy because Rodgers' availability should make Purdy more eager to get a deal done sooner.
Stay tuned.