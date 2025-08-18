Does interest in John Metchie signal another move coming for 49ers?
The San Francisco 49ers reportedly tried to trade for John Metchie. And while the team was unable to land him, it does make sense that they were kicking the tires on available receivers. It also may lead to the 49ers adding a wide receiver who gets released from another team's roster.
San Francisco 49ers are interested in adding a wide receiver
San Francisco has not committed to a notable free agent receiver like Amari Cooper or Odell Beckham because while it has questions all around the top of their depth chart, none of them are long-term issues yet.
Brandon Aiyuk appears to be ahead of schedule, Ricky Pearsall has returned and looks good, and Jauan Jennings should be healthy for Week 1.
The issue for the 49ers is their short-term health and depth. Aiyuk is out for Week 1, and even if Jennings is back, he has not practiced in a month or so and will not be able to get a full workload. Even worse, their best depth receiver, Demarcus Robinson, is expected to be suspended for the first couple of weeks. By Week 7, this group could be dangerous, but they need help before then.
So, the real need is for depth. Robinson will be out, while Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing have been injured. Watkins is a rookie with no track record, and Cowing did nothing aside from return punts last year. This is causing names like Russell Gage and Junior Bergen to potentially make the roster.
So, the 49ers are not adding Beckham because when healthy, Beckham cannot beat out the top four. He does not want to sign somewhere for five weeks and then be useless. However, they wanted to add Metchie because they feel Metchie is better than Gage and Bergen. He is also healthier than Watkins and Cowing.
Metchie is not some elite receiver; he was going to get cut by the Houston Texans, who drafted two rookies this year to replace Metchie. However, when you are in a spot where the 49ers are, you are going to have to pick through the trash of some teams.
Names such as KJ Hamler, Kendrick Bourne, Keith Kirkwood, Robert Woods, Laquon Treadwell, Xavier Restrepo, AT Perry, Skyy Moore, Jalen Reagor, KJ Osborn, Sterling Shepherd, and plenty more wide receivers in this tier of players will get cut. The 49ers will likely be choosing from this bucket in a few weeks.