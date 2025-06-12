All 49ers

Does Kyle Shanahan Feel Pressure to Justify Brock Purdy's Contract?

The 49ers made a bold move when they gave Brock Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract extension this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Lots of people, including Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, think Purdy isn't worth that much money because he's a complementary player, not the best player on the 49ers offense.

That's why Fox Sports' Bucky Brooks says that Kyle Shanahan must avoid the temptation to justify Purdy's contract this year.

"Despite the questions surrounding the 49ers' decision to reward their franchise quarterback with a contract that puts him near the top of the market, the team cannot deviate from the successful blueprint that keyed Purdy’s success," writes Brooks.

"As an efficient passer with a pass-first point guard mentality, the former seventh-round pick has been a perfect fit in an offense directed by a schematic wizard. Shanahan’s brilliant play designs and timely playcalling make it easy for the fourth-year pro to string together completions and produce 'explosive' plays on carefully scripted deep shots. 

"Looking at Purdy’s spectacular 2023 campaign (69.4% completion rate, 4,280 pass yards, 31:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and 113.0 passer rating), it coincided with CMC leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,459), scrimmage yards (2,023), and combined scores (21). Given the two-time All-Pro’s impact, the 49ers should not depart from a successful blueprint that puts the franchise quarterback in a supporting role with the RB1 leading the way. 

"While the money suggests Purdy should carry the offense as the NFL’s newest member of the '$50 Million Club,' the 49ers are at their best when the QB1 operates like a high-end game manager if his role remains the same within an offense that is loaded with blue-chip players around him." 

In short, Brooks is saying that for Purdy to be successful, he must continue to take a back seat to McCaffrey, which sounds good in theory. But McCaffrey just turned 29 and he's coming off bilateral Achilles tendonitis plus a torn PCL. We don't know if he can play a full season of football anymore. He doesn't even know. Last season, he played in just four games.

For Purdy to justify his contract, at some point he must become the best player on the 49ers offense. That's the way it works.

