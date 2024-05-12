Dre Greenlaw Laments Over Achilles Injury in the Super Bowl
It is undeniable that when Dre Greenlaw exited the Super Bowl with an Achilles injury that the San Francisco 49ers didn't feel his loss.
Now, the defense actually remained strong initially when Greenlaw was out, but as the game progressed, especially the final two drives of the game, his absence stung. It stung the 49ers and Greenlaw himself who laments over his torn Achilles suffered in the Super Bowl.
Greenlaw recently spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area where he reflected on that moment in the Super Bowl.
“Sometimes you get a little flashback and shed a couple of tears thinking about it,” said Greenlaw. “It’s definitely an emotional thing because you know how hard you worked for that moment, how hard your team worked to get in that moment. You’re that close to it and you can’t go out there and compete. So it just kind of feels like you left everybody hanging. So it's one of the things that you just kind of think about and you just try not to cry.”
No one can blame Greenlaw for feeling this way at all. He worked so hard to get to that moment for himself and for his team only to end up not getting a chance to finish it. The fact that the 49ers suffered a heartbreaking defeat only makes it worse.
Early on in that game, Greenlaw was setting the tone. His energy was infectious. Everyone on the defense felt it, and I'm sure the Kansas City Chiefs did on offense as well. When he ended up leaving the game after he fell coming off the sideline, you could feel nothing but sorrow and sympathy.
Anyone can understand having your moment taking away from you like that. It is something that I am sure will fuel Greenlaw as he rehabs and recovers from his injury. It's good to hear from Greenlaw a few months after he sustained his injury, but it goes to show just how much he needed to be with himself and loved ones.
Bouncing back from a serious injury like this is tough, but if there is anyone who can come back strong, it is Greenlaw.