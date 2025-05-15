All 49ers

ESPN Predicts the 49ers Will Win their First Four Games of 2025

The 49ers might have a major rebound season this year.

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates on his way to the locker room following a victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates on his way to the locker room following a victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
They didn't do much of anything to improve their roster during free agency -- in fact, it got worse on paper -- but their schedule next season is extremely favorable, particularly in September. In fact, ESPN predicts the 49ers will win their first four games.

"There has been a lot of change in San Francisco over the offseason, but if the Niners can win at Seattle in Week 1, they could jump into early playoff conversations," writes ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

"Having a full offseason of rest seems to have reenergized some of the team's older stars, and many of them have been around for the offseason program. The 49ers also more likely to be healthy early in the season, which should lend itself to a hot start even as some of their younger players are getting their feet wet."

The 49ers' first four games will be in Seattle, in New Orleans, at home against Arizona and at home against Jacksonville. The Saints and Jaguars should be easy wins for the 49ers -- those teams are terrible. And the Saints in particular most likely will be starting a rookie quarterback.

But the Seahawks beat the 49ers the last time these teams played each other, and that was in Santa Clara. Their defense played extremely well in that game. And now, their quarterback is Sam Darnold, who also beat the 49ers the last time he faced them. And their offensive coordinator is Klint Kubiak who coached with the 49ers in 2023.

In addition, the Cardinals beat the 49ers twice last season, Kyler Murray usually plays well early in the season and the Cardinals spent big money to improve their defensive line this offseason.

I predict the 49ers will start the season 2-2.

Grant Cohn
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

