ESPN Predicts the 49ers Will Win their First Four Games of 2025
The 49ers might have a major rebound season this year.
They didn't do much of anything to improve their roster during free agency -- in fact, it got worse on paper -- but their schedule next season is extremely favorable, particularly in September. In fact, ESPN predicts the 49ers will win their first four games.
"There has been a lot of change in San Francisco over the offseason, but if the Niners can win at Seattle in Week 1, they could jump into early playoff conversations," writes ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
"Having a full offseason of rest seems to have reenergized some of the team's older stars, and many of them have been around for the offseason program. The 49ers also more likely to be healthy early in the season, which should lend itself to a hot start even as some of their younger players are getting their feet wet."
The 49ers' first four games will be in Seattle, in New Orleans, at home against Arizona and at home against Jacksonville. The Saints and Jaguars should be easy wins for the 49ers -- those teams are terrible. And the Saints in particular most likely will be starting a rookie quarterback.
But the Seahawks beat the 49ers the last time these teams played each other, and that was in Santa Clara. Their defense played extremely well in that game. And now, their quarterback is Sam Darnold, who also beat the 49ers the last time he faced them. And their offensive coordinator is Klint Kubiak who coached with the 49ers in 2023.
In addition, the Cardinals beat the 49ers twice last season, Kyler Murray usually plays well early in the season and the Cardinals spent big money to improve their defensive line this offseason.
I predict the 49ers will start the season 2-2.