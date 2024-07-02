All 49ers

ESPN Projects 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk to Have a Down Season in 2024

Aiyuk is an outstanding talent, but if he can't consistently crack the top 20 in receiving yards, is he really worth more than $25 million per season to the 49ers?

Grant Cohn

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk wants to be paid like an elite wide receiver. But the fifth-year pro has had just one elite season -- 2023. And ESPN's Mike Clay doesn't expect him to replicate it in 2024.

Last season, Aiyuk caught 75 passes, gained 1,342 yards and scored 7 touchdowns. This season, ESPN projects Aiyuk to catch 75 passes, gain 1,068 yards and score 7 touchdowns. Which wouldn't be a bad season -- it would be in line with the production Aiyuk had in 2022. But he wasn't an All Pro or a Pro Bowler that season. He ranked 22nd in receiving yards.

This is why the 49ers must be extremely careful before they give Aiyuk a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Aiyuk hasn't proven that he can produce at an elite level consistently. He has done so for just one season. Deebo Samuel also had one All Pro season -- 2021. And immediately after, the 49ers gave him a lucrative contract extension which he's never been able to live up to.

It's possible that Aiyuk will average more than 17 yards per catch once again this season. But in 2022, he averaged 13.0 yards per catch. In 2021, he averaged 14.8 yards per catch. And in 2020, he averaged 12.5 yards per catch. So it seems that 2023 -- a contract season -- might have been an outlier.

GRANT COHN

