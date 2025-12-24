49ers QB Brock Purdy Earns Unique NFL Award

The 48 points put up by the San Francisco 49ers in their win against the Indianapolis Colts are the most they've scored since 2019.

A significant factor for the offensive explosion was thanks to Brock Purdy. He was extremely sharp against the Colts, throwing for nearly 300 yards and a whopping five touchdowns.

That is the most touchdowns he's ever thrown in a single game in his career. It is also the most touchdown passes a 49ers quarterback has thrown in a regular season game since Joe Montana did it in 1990.

Purdy was phenomenal in that game, and that is why he has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. It was impossible to deny him this award after that performance.

This is Purdy’s second-career Player of the Week award. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Young (11-time winner) and Joe Montana (eight), as well as Jeff Garcia (two), as the only 49ers quarterbacks to win multiple Player of the Week awards.

Brock Purdy is heating up

For three straight games, Purdy has been on the money. His stats weren't attractive against the Cleveland Browns, but his performance was.

Usually, Purdy falters in cold weather, especially against fairly elite defenses. Yet, he answered the call and played sound football.

Against the Tennessee Titans, he expectedly looked the part, carving the Titans up. However, he gets credit for living up to the expectation of looking good against a mediocre team.

As sweet as those two performances were for him, they pale in comparison to what he did to the Colts. He essentially ended the Colts' season, and he did it on the road in primetime.

It was just a month ago that Purdy threw three first-half interceptions against the Carolina Panthers. That performance was extremely abysmal.

A game like that could've easily snowballed for Purdy. But he shed it off as a snake does with its skin. He's been impressive ever since.

Purdy looks like the player who was an MVP finalist in 2023. He's not trying to do too much, is playing within the confines of the offense, and is flashing as a playmaker.

If he can keep his playmaking ability to flashes and refrain from turning the ball over, the 49ers' offense will continue to click on all cylinders.

