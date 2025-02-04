ESPN Projects the 49ers to Draft Ohio State OT Josh Simmons in Round 1
The 49ers almost never draft the best player available in Round 1.
Instead, they usually draft for need, which is why they've missed on so many high draft picks -- see Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Mike McGlinchey, Javon Kinlaw and Trey Lance.
This year, the 49ers desperately need an offensive tackle, because they haven't drafted one since 2021, Jaylon Moore will be a free agent, Colton McKivitz will be a free agent next year and Trent Williams will be 37 in July.
That's why ESPN's Matt Miller projects the 49ers to take Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the 11th pick.
"Christian McCaffrey's injury issues were the headline for the 49ers' offensive woes this season, yet their offensive line was a mess and will be a priority fix for general manager John Lynch," writes Miller. "The 49ers made a great selection on guard Dominick Puni in the third round of the 2024 draft, but a plug-and-play right tackle who could eventually take over for All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams could be the next step. Simmons is recovering from a torn ACL suffered Oct. 12, but he was in the mix to be the first tackle off the board prior to getting hurt."
Simmons would be a great pick if he hadn't torn his ACL. But taking a medical risk with the 11th pick isn't a good idea. Javon Kinlaw's knee was flagged at the NFL Scouting Combine and the 49ers drafted him anyway with the 14th pick, and that was a huge mistake.
The 49ers used to draft injured players practically every year under general manager Trent Baalke, which is a big reason he got fired. Almost none of those risks worked out.
The 49ers can't afford to miss on this pick. If they want Simmons, they should trade down and take him.