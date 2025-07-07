All 49ers

ESPN Ranks 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 5th Among NFL Running Backs

A year ago, Christian McCaffrey was considered the best running back in the NFL. Then, 2024 happened.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Now, it's unclear if he'll ever be elite again. Running backs have a notoriously short shelf life, meaning they age quickly. Once they lose a step, they're done. And McCaffrey certainly looked like he lost a step last year.

And yet, ESPN polled NFL executives, coaches and scouts, and they ranked McCaffrey fifth among NFL running backs heading into the 2025 season.

"Durability is the one thing holding McCaffrey back," writes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He has missed 10 or more games in three of his past five NFL seasons.

"'He's a great player, but he's always had durability issues, even in college,' an NFL personnel executive said. 'He's an elite trainer and takes great care of himself. He's just not a big body and will lose a step eventually.'

"A return to 2023 form would put McCaffrey back in the MVP conversation. When he's healthy, he always produces.

"In fact, McCaffrey has four seasons with at least 1,800 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. The only players with more are all Hall of Famers: Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton (five each)."

Fowler makes great points. But of those four running backs he listed, only Payton had a season after the age of 28 with a least 1,800 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. The other three running backs began to slow down and lose their effectiveness at 29.

McCaffrey just turned 29 in June. He might be able to stay healthy this year, but he probably won't be in the MVP conversation like he was a couple years ago considering he has 2,013 career touches in the NFL.

Durabiliy isn't his biggest issue. Age is.

Grant Cohn
