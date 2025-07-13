All 49ers

ESPN Ranks 49ers LT Trent Williams the NFL's 4th-Best Offensive Tackle

The 49ers need to start planning for life after Williams.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks against New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers still have one of the greatest players of all time.

Trent Williams is the ultimate natural. He has been the best left tackle in the NFL for most of his career, and he doesn't even practice much anymore. He just shows up and dominates. At least, when he's healthy. Last season, he missed seven games with an ankle injury.

That's why ESPN ranks Williams fourth among NFL offensive tackles this year.

"The top-ranked tackle from the previous four years basically has played like a 25-year-old for more than a decade," writes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "But the injuries have started to pile up as Williams approaches his 37th birthday, as ankle issues have cost him games in each of the last two seasons.

"He's still excellent, allowing four sacks in 10 games in 2024 and driving the 49ers' potent running attack. But, somewhat surprisingly, Williams did not garner his normal share of No. 1 votes.

"'When he's clicking, there's still nobody better,' a veteran NFL offensive coach said. 'He's the most powerful tackle I've ever seen.'

"Williams allowed an average time to pressure of 3.78 seconds last season, per Next Gen Stats, the longest among left tackles with at least 25 pressures allowed."

That last stat is extremely impressive and it shows why the 49ers gave Williams a new contract last offseason. But Williams' ankle issues have cost Williams games in each of the past five seasons, not just the past two. His ankle injuries are beginning to seem chronic. And at his age, it's fair to wonder if they're getting worse.

The 49ers have to be prepared at least a couple games without Williams every year. And since they traded for him in 2020, their record when he doesn't play is just 4-12. This year, his backup is Andre Dillard, who gave up 10 sacks in 2023.

The 49ers need to start planning for life after Williams.

Published
