Final 49ers 53-man roster projection after 2025 preseason

Final cuts will happen on Tuesday.

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have finished the preseason, they will begin the process of roster cutdowns to get the roster to 53 players. What is a projection of what the initial 53-man roster will look like?

Quarterback (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Mac Jones should be healthy enough to stick on the roster. More than that, neither Carter Bradley nor Tanner Mordecai proved that they belong as the third. 

Running Back (5): Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Brian Robinson, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James

The addition of Brian Robinson seals this group. Jeff Wilson would need a surprising IR designation by Jordan James to make it. 

Wide Receiver (5): Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins, Robbie Chosen, Skyy Moore 

Brandon Aiyuk will start the season on PUP, Demarcus Robinson will be suspended, and all indications are that Jacob Cowing will head to IR. With Jordan Watkins likely out for Week 1, they may need to add one more player here. Still, Junior Bergen and Terique Owens may not have shown enough. 

Tight End (3): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis 

Jake Tonges may make it, but he looks more like a Kyle Juszczyk replacement who can stay on the practice squad until an injury occurs. 

Offensive Line (9): Colton McKivitz, Dominick Puni, Jake Brendel, Ben Bartch, Trent Williams, Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Connor Colby, Drew Moss

The injury status of Ben Bartch and Dominick Puni makes it smarter for the team to keep Drew Moss over Austen Pleasants as the ninth lineman. 

Interior Defensive Line (5): Jordan Elliott, Alfred Collins, CJ West, Kalia Davis, Evan Anderson 

Sebastian Valdez made a good case, but the room is just a little too deep. Kevin Givens will head to the IR with a designation to return. 

Edge Rusher (4): Nick Bosa, Bryce Huff, Mykel Williams, Sam Okuayinonu

Until we see otherwise, it is fair to think that Yetur Gross-Matos will start the season on the PUP. If that is the cas,e it is clear who makes it. Robert Beal did not do enough this summer to earn a spot. 

Linebacker (6): Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Curtis Robinson 

Robinson started behind Jalen Graham and Chazz Surratt. However, he made plays on special teams and had a pick-six, which could ensure his roster spot. 

Cornerback (6): Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout, Dallis Flowers, Darrell Luter, Chase Lucas

The debate has been Flowers or Luter, but both have played well enough to earn a roster spot. So has Chase Lucase. 

Safety (5): Jason Pinnock, Marques Sigle, Richie Grant, Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal

Siran Neal steals a spot due to special teams value that will get him a helmet on gamedays. Malik Mustapha will remain on the PUP. 

Special teams (3): Thomas Morstead, Jake Moody, Jon Weeks

