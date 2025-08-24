4 Takeaways From the 49ers' Preseason Finale Versus Chargers
Finally, the preseason has come to a conclusion for the San Francisco 49ers.
They ended it with a 30-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, spoiling Trey Lance's and Jim Harbaugh's return to Levi's Stadium.
It wasn't a flashy game, like the one last week against the Las Vegas Raiders kind of was, but there were still plenty of key takeaways to note from the preseason finale.
4 Takeaways From the 49ers' Preseason Finale
Skyy Moore's involvement
It's only been a few days since the 49ers acquired wide receiver Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs, but it didn't stop them from getting him involved early in this game.
It's understandable why the 49ers were getting him heavily involved despite barely joining the team. The 49ers want to see how he fits and get him up to speed since practice reps are limited.
So far, his fit looks like will be best as the punt returner. The 49ers elected to go with him there instead of rookie Junior Bergen. That means Bergen has lost the job and will likely be cut after, especially after muffing a punt in the fourth quarter.
As a receiver. Moore is severely lacking. He's not a receiver the 49ers will want on the offense often. He doesn't run smooth routes at all, doesn't have hands, and is inefficient as a ball carrier.
Hopefully, no one had expectations or excitement when Moore was acquired. The 49ers needed bodies at the position and didn't want to draw from the free agency well again.
Demarcus Robinson is an excellent addition
I've said this from the moment the 49ers signed him. Demarcius Robinson is an excellent addition to the offense. He gave everyone a glimpse of his skills on his 22-yard touchdown catch.
Robinson ran a smooth route to give his quarterback a nice window to deliver the throw. That is what Robinson can do. He's a silky route runner and has a nose for the end zone.
That is where the 49ers were inept at on offense. Robinson will help boost the 49ers' redzone efficiency that was horrendous last season.
It's a bummer that he will be out for the first three games of the season due to a suspension. But that was always expected. He will be worth the wait once he returns and becomes integral to the offense.
Jake Moody misses again
The 49ers really believed Jake Mood had turned, or was going to turn, a corner after his game-winning field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer went as far as to say that "it could change his career." Sure enough, it was just a typical Moody experience, which is best described as a roller coaster ride.
Moody missed the extra point attempt following Robinson's touchdown catch. It was a complete shank—the broadcast cut to Kyle Shanahan, whose facial demeanor conveyed disappointment.
It doesn't matter if Moody went on to make every field goal after that. He's never going to turn a corner. This is who he is. If the 49ers want to keep fooling themselves, that's on them.
But Moody will cost them a game or two this season. They have to acknowledge that reality if he stays on the roster as their kicker for the regular season.
Reduce the preseason to two games
It's time to put an end to three preseason games. Watching these games is like waiting at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Time goes by slowly, it's very dull, and no one wants to be there.
I get the benefit of it for rookies, newly added players, and whatnot, but a third at this point is excessive. Two games seem much more beneficial.
That way, teams can use the extra week for joint practices with other teams or even play their starters a bit more in the two preseason games.
In any case, the third preseason game is a complete bore. It's insanely tough to be excited for and want to sit down and watch the whole thing from the start.
Stick a fork in it and dial it back to two games. Unfortunately, that probably isn't happening until the NFL adds another regular-season game to make it 18.