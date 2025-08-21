Five players to watch in San Francisco 49ers preseason finale
The last preseason game is typically about getting your best players into the regular season healthy and then determining final 53-man roster spots as well as practice squad roles. While fans may not be tuning in to see the stars light it up, there are players worth watching,
Drew Moss
The rookie UDFA from Colorado State has made a good impression on the coaching staff. While he has worked in with the second team offensive line at times, he has mostly been third string behind Nick Zakelj and Connor Colby. At times, Zakelj will slide into center, and Moss will work with the twos.
Dominick Puni and Ben Bartch are not going to play in this one. Does Moss start, and does he get any early snaps? Or, is he in cleanup duty playing for the practice squad?
Two new additions
The San Francisco 49ers just added two notable names. Nate Sudfeld is a familiar face, but he may have swooped in and won the number-three job already. With Mac Jones out it will likely be Sudfeld for one half and Carter Bradley for the other. Sudfeld may look good.
Skyy Moore was just acquired, and the question is whether they will want to acclimate him or keep him healthy because he has to play week one. Moore may be the punt return option if Jacob Cowing is hurt. Does he go back for a few this week?
Terique Owens
The second-year wide receiver from Missouri State is likely going to make the practice squad again, especially given how the wide receiver room looks. Still, with all of those issues at wide receiver, there is an outside shot he makes the roster. Does he mix in with veterans like Isaiah Hodgins and Robbie Chosen, or are they clearly making the roster ahead of Owens?
Sebastian Valdez
The rookie UDFA from Washington has had a great summer that locked a practice squad role. However, the defensive tackle room is so questionable that they may want the extra depth. Valdez should play a ton, and he can show the team that they better not cut him. This game is made for players like Valdez.
Sixth linebacker competition
Curtis Robinson, Chazz Surratt, and Jalen Graham are likely fighting for one last roster spot. Robinson is the veteran, Graham is the young, former draft pick, and Surratt is the new addition whom Robert Saleh brought in. Who is going to step up and take it? What roles do they have? Who plays more on special teams? That will separate these three for the final roster spot.