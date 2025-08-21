All 49ers

How New 49ers Wide Receiver Skyy Moore Fits in the Depth Chart

This guy just might play in the season opener.

Grant Cohn

Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany, ; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) reacts after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers just added some much-needed depth to their wide receiver room.

Four days before the 49ers' last preseason game and six days before final cuts, the 49ers have acquired wide receiver Skyy Moore from the Chiefs in a trade that features a swap of 2027 draft picks, according to The NFL Network. Which means the Chiefs were going to cut Moore if they didn't find a trade partner for him.

Why the 49ers traded for Skyy Moore

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Moore was a second-round draft pick in 2022. In his first two seasons in the league, he caught 43 passes, returned 14 punts and started 11 games. Then in 2024, he appeared in just six games and caught zero passes on three targets. And in two preseason games with the Chiefs this month, Moore once again caught no passes on three targets. So, that's why they gave up on him.

But why do the 49ers want him?

They need bodies. Brandon Aiyuk is out until Week 5 at the earliest. Demarcus Robinson will be suspended until Week 4 unless the league changes its mind upon appeal. Jauan Jennings has a calf injury and a contract grievance that could cost him the first few games of the season. Jordan Watkins could miss Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain. And Jacob Cowing has had a hamstring issue off and on all of camp and just missed another practice today.

Which means that the 49ers' starting wide receivers in Seattle Week 1 could be Ricky Pearsall and Robbie Chosen, and the slot receiver could be Russell Gage. Not great.

Keep in mind, the 49ers reportedly have been trying to trade for a wide receiver for days. Still, I don't think it's a coincidence that they traded for Moore on the same day that Cowing missed a practice. I wouldn't be surprised if Moore is here to replace Cowing.

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Because Cowing was the 49ers' primary punt returner last season. Now, Moore could be their punt returner if Cowing is injured and rookie Junior Bergen doesn't make the 53-man roster.

In addition, Moore could be the 49ers' No. 4 receiver behind Pearsall, Chosen and Gage in the season opener -- that's how thin the 49ers are at this position. That being said, once Aiyuk, Jennings, Robinson and Watkins return, the 49ers almost certainly will release Moore. He's a temporary band-aid, which is why the 49ers gave up almost nothing for him.

If they wanted someone really good, they could have signed Amari Cooper.

