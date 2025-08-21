How New 49ers Wide Receiver Skyy Moore Fits in the Depth Chart
The 49ers just added some much-needed depth to their wide receiver room.
Four days before the 49ers' last preseason game and six days before final cuts, the 49ers have acquired wide receiver Skyy Moore from the Chiefs in a trade that features a swap of 2027 draft picks, according to The NFL Network. Which means the Chiefs were going to cut Moore if they didn't find a trade partner for him.
Why the 49ers traded for Skyy Moore
Moore was a second-round draft pick in 2022. In his first two seasons in the league, he caught 43 passes, returned 14 punts and started 11 games. Then in 2024, he appeared in just six games and caught zero passes on three targets. And in two preseason games with the Chiefs this month, Moore once again caught no passes on three targets. So, that's why they gave up on him.
But why do the 49ers want him?
They need bodies. Brandon Aiyuk is out until Week 5 at the earliest. Demarcus Robinson will be suspended until Week 4 unless the league changes its mind upon appeal. Jauan Jennings has a calf injury and a contract grievance that could cost him the first few games of the season. Jordan Watkins could miss Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain. And Jacob Cowing has had a hamstring issue off and on all of camp and just missed another practice today.
Which means that the 49ers' starting wide receivers in Seattle Week 1 could be Ricky Pearsall and Robbie Chosen, and the slot receiver could be Russell Gage. Not great.
Keep in mind, the 49ers reportedly have been trying to trade for a wide receiver for days. Still, I don't think it's a coincidence that they traded for Moore on the same day that Cowing missed a practice. I wouldn't be surprised if Moore is here to replace Cowing.
Because Cowing was the 49ers' primary punt returner last season. Now, Moore could be their punt returner if Cowing is injured and rookie Junior Bergen doesn't make the 53-man roster.
In addition, Moore could be the 49ers' No. 4 receiver behind Pearsall, Chosen and Gage in the season opener -- that's how thin the 49ers are at this position. That being said, once Aiyuk, Jennings, Robinson and Watkins return, the 49ers almost certainly will release Moore. He's a temporary band-aid, which is why the 49ers gave up almost nothing for him.
If they wanted someone really good, they could have signed Amari Cooper.