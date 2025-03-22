All 49ers

Former 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Says He'll be Motivated on Commanders

Before the 49ers could break up with Deebo Samuel, he broke up with them.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
For all of 2024, Samuel was a drain on the 49ers' offense. In retrospect, they should have benched him halfway through the season. Instead, they kept feeding and feeding him just to keep him happy. And yet, after the season he requested a trade, a request the 49ers eventually honored by sending him to the Washington Commanders. Good luck, Deebo.

At his introductory press conference this week, Samuel was asked why he's eager to play for the Commanders.

“I like winners," Samuel said. "I like to win. I’m not one of your biggest losers. They went to the NFC Championship. I’ve been knowing Adam Peters for a while. And it’s close to home.”

Samuel also was asked what he'll bring to Washington's team.

"One, they’re getting a motivated Deebo," he said. "Two, you’re going to get a dog out here. I’m ready to come in here and work."

I take issue with a couple things Samuel said.

One, he makes it seem like he wanted off the 49ers because they started losing, as if he wasn't a major reason for their downturn. In reality, he most likely wanted off the 49ers because he was getting phased out.

Two, he said the Commanders are getting a motivated Deebo. Does that mean the 49ers didn't get a motivated Deebo the past few years? What does it take for Deebo to feel motivated?

I'm flabbergasted.

