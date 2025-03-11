All 49ers

Former 49ers Edge Rusher Quickly Finds New Home

It didn't take long at all for this former 49ers edge rusher to find a new team to join.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Well, that was fast. Former 49ers veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd has quickly found a new home after his release on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Floyd is signing a one-year, $10 milllionn deal with the Falcons. Floyd didnt last but a couple of hours after the 49ers released him as a free agent.

His release was likely decided beforehand with his agent inquiring with teams to get a head start. Floyd is a one-and-done with the 49ers.

He gave them 8.5 sacks, which is an impressive number. However, he wasn't a consistent player. Floyd was only good for three-to-four impactful snaps a game.

The 49ers need someone who can wreak more havoc as a pass rusher. Having a player like that will improve the defense as a whole.

Besides, Floyd was a recommendation from former coach Brandon Staley. He's no longer with the 49ers, so it's another reason to let him go.

Floyd should do well with the Falcons. It's a decent signing for them as they desperately need pass rushing help.

As for the 49ers, releasing Floyd can also indicate they will be pursuing Joey Bosa. However, Bosa is receiving interest froom the Dolphins as well.

I'm sure a resolution on Bosa will be reached soon.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

