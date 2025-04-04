Former 49ers QB Trey Lance Signs With a New Team
Former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was inching close to his NFL career being over.
No team was reportedly fielding interest in him, and the Canadian Football League was on the table. It looked like that was the reality for him.
Luckily, he was able to sign with a new team successfully. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lance is signing with the Chargers on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million.
Do not get shocked by the large salary he signed for. The key phrase to his deal is "up to," meaning it's loaded with incentives. He is likely only getting half or less than half of the $6.2 million.
In any case, this is terrific for the former 49ers starting quarterback. Lance seemed dead in the water with no team willing to sign him.
The Chargers come in out of left field to offer and sign him to a deal. For Lance, this is the best-case scenario. He gets to be around one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Justin Herbert.
Most importantly, he teams up with head coach Jim Harbaugh. If there is any head coach in the league who can salvage Lance's career, it's Harbaugh.
I'm not saying Lance will rebound his career and suddenly develop into an adequate player. I think that ship has sailed. But I do think he has a chance to be a capable backup after a year with Harbaugh.
Lance is sure to at least improve a bit with the Chargers. At the very least, he shows teams around the league that he does have a bit of value, which can help him in free agency next year.