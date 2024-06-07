All 49ers

Former NFL OC Says the 49ers Must Allow Brock Purdy to Adjust Protections

"I think the quarterback has to be able to redirect your protections. He can see the whole field. His head is on a swivel. He can see boundary to boundary."

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) under center against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
I recently asked former Raiders offensive coordinator Tom Walsh what the 49ers offense needs to work on during training camp this year. Here's what he said.

WALSH: "My chief concern with all the talent they have at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end, I would be focused on making sure as a play designer that I have pass protection that will afford our quarterback the best protection possible. I go back to two years in the playoffs against the Eagles when Kyle Shanahan had that play-action scheme in which he brought a backup tight end across the formation post-snap to block Hasson Reddick who was the leader sacker in the NFL. Sometimes you have the greatest ideas, but let's back up and think about how logically constructed they are. Protection is the key. Your passing game starts with pass protection. I cannot have the quarterback getting drilled."

ME: Just a few months ago in the Super Bowl, the 49ers were 3 for 12 on third down despite all their talent on offense because they gave up 9 unblocked rushers to the Chiefs. What was the breakdown?

WALSH: "I don't know if Kyle allows Brock Purdy to re-mike and redirect the protection."

ME: That's the center's responsibility in the 49ers offense.

WALSH: "The center cannot see all the way out to the sidelines. On defense, you have slot defenders and secondary defenders who are high who can prowl and move around. The center has his head down -- he's looking at kneecaps and socks. How can he see a secondary guy 12 yards deep who might be stacked behind a slot defender who's over your slot receiver? I think the quarterback has to be able to redirect your protections. He can see the whole field. His head is on a swivel. He can see boundary to boundary."

