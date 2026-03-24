PFF Names Surprising Player as 49ers’ Most Valuable Trade Asset

We're now at the stage of the offseason where the San Francisco 49ers could ship off players in exchange for picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As things stand, the 49ers hold a first-round pick (No. 27 overall), a second-round pick (No. 58 overall), and four fourth-round selections in the upcoming NFL Draft — Nos. 127, 133 (compensatory), 138 (compensatory), and 139 (compensatory) overall. Don't forget they traded their third round pick for Osa Odighizuwa.

Pro Football Focus conducted research using its internal data, draft capital value and roster construction trends to determine the single most valuable trade asset for all 32 teams.

Hypothetically, this is the player PFF believes would return the most draft capital for the San Francisco 49ers if the team chose to move him.

PFF ranks Christian McCaffrey as most valuable trade asset

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It is highly unlikely the 49ers will move on from McCaffrey, but given multiple defensive needs and an aging offensive line, exploring a trade could be worth considering," wrote PFF's John Kosko.

"McCaffrey remains one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, but his career has been impacted by injuries, and he is entering his age-30 season — a point at which decline often begins for running backs.

"Moving him now could allow San Francisco to maximize value while addressing key roster needs."

It is near impossible to imagine McCaffrey leaving the San Francisco 49ers, but if the hypothetical situation occurred, he would walk into the vast majority of NFL franchises in a heartbeat.

Since arriving in the City by the Bay, McCaffrey showed exactly what he was capable of in 2023 when he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He then showcased his versatility and athleticism again by winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after major injuries limited him to just four games in the 2024 season.

This past season, McCaffrey recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards and nearly 1,000 receiving yards, coming close to becoming the first running back in NFL history to achieve that feat.

While he may not be quite as explosive as in previous seasons, the hypothetical trade return could make such a move logical if the 49ers were ever willing to consider it.

Pro Football Focus also pointed out that his age could be a factor. If the 49ers front office ever wanted to maximize his trade value, the time would be now, using the multiple picks he is valued at to address the team’s remaining roster holes.