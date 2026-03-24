PFF Names Surprising Player as 49ers’ Most Valuable Trade Asset
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We're now at the stage of the offseason where the San Francisco 49ers could ship off players in exchange for picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
As things stand, the 49ers hold a first-round pick (No. 27 overall), a second-round pick (No. 58 overall), and four fourth-round selections in the upcoming NFL Draft — Nos. 127, 133 (compensatory), 138 (compensatory), and 139 (compensatory) overall. Don't forget they traded their third round pick for Osa Odighizuwa.
Pro Football Focus conducted research using its internal data, draft capital value and roster construction trends to determine the single most valuable trade asset for all 32 teams.
Hypothetically, this is the player PFF believes would return the most draft capital for the San Francisco 49ers if the team chose to move him.
PFF ranks Christian McCaffrey as most valuable trade asset
"It is highly unlikely the 49ers will move on from McCaffrey, but given multiple defensive needs and an aging offensive line, exploring a trade could be worth considering," wrote PFF's John Kosko.
"McCaffrey remains one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, but his career has been impacted by injuries, and he is entering his age-30 season — a point at which decline often begins for running backs.
"Moving him now could allow San Francisco to maximize value while addressing key roster needs."
It is near impossible to imagine McCaffrey leaving the San Francisco 49ers, but if the hypothetical situation occurred, he would walk into the vast majority of NFL franchises in a heartbeat.
Since arriving in the City by the Bay, McCaffrey showed exactly what he was capable of in 2023 when he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He then showcased his versatility and athleticism again by winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after major injuries limited him to just four games in the 2024 season.
This past season, McCaffrey recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards and nearly 1,000 receiving yards, coming close to becoming the first running back in NFL history to achieve that feat.
While he may not be quite as explosive as in previous seasons, the hypothetical trade return could make such a move logical if the 49ers were ever willing to consider it.
Pro Football Focus also pointed out that his age could be a factor. If the 49ers front office ever wanted to maximize his trade value, the time would be now, using the multiple picks he is valued at to address the team’s remaining roster holes.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal