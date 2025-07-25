Four 49ers Questions: Will they Add Another Starter this Offseason?
The camp narrative tends to be a daily perspective. The bigger picture can define the season, what are the Niners going to do about the position holes? The response to that question may determine if this team makes the playoffs.
1. The Niners only have one starter-quality player at safety, Malik Mustapha, who could be out for the first 6-8 weeks of the season. Why haven’t they signed Justin Simmons, a four-time 2nd team All-Pro and former NFL interception leader?
Robert Saleh has said safety will be an open competition at camp. Competition doesn’t ensure quality, though. Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant, the projected week 1 starters based on reps, were beaten by an undrafted free agent receiver on a deep ball at practice yesterday. Change Isaiah Neyor to Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and that’s why I have Seattle winning the opener – unless the Niners sign Simmons.
So why haven’t they? My guess is money. The Yorks have likely set a roster ceiling, and the 2025 edition is bumping up against it. Once the team extends Jauan Jennings that may be the last significant roster outlay, despite $46 million in cap room.
If they don’t sign Simmons due to money, penny-wise, pound-foolish if the Niners miss the playoffs due to poor safety play.
If the 49ers are serious about 2025, they should sign Simmons. If they pass and miss the playoffs, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will be facing uncomfortable questions in January about the Yorks choosing soccer over football.
2. The problems in the secondary extend to defensive back. The Niners thought they were set outside with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, but Green has yet to break up a pass this offseason. If that continues then what?
Sophomore slumps are common, but the Niners can’t afford this one as the talent drops to question marks: Rookie Upton Stout along with veterans Tre Brown, Siran Neal, and 2023 draft pick Darell Luter Jr.
Free agency has several potential starters, including Asante Samuel Jr., Rasul Douglas, Mike Hilton, and Stephon Gilmore. With this many solid free agents available, the price should be reasonable. I think the Niners will monitor Green and keep a close eye on roster cuts around the league for potential pickups.
3. Offensive line faces some question marks as Ben Bartch is injured yet again. Nick Zakelj is getting the starter reps, do the Niners need to shop in free agency?
I remember Zakelj in an exhibition game two years ago where he was “what is this guy doing on the field?” bad. He’s improved since then, but not to the point of NFL starter quality. I thought Spencer Burford would get a starting nod at left guard if Bartch couldn’t go, but it appears they have him locked in as a swing tackle.
Shaq Mason and Brandon Scherff are available, but I don’t see the Niners taking that route. If Bartch can't stay healthy, left guard may need to be a rotating position over the season until the Niners find someone who fits.
Colton McKivitz is a free agent next year, and some have suggested he should ask for an extension now. Niner free agent linemen have received huge deals in recent years, so I expect he’ll wait for the open market. McKivitz is better off testing free agency than reaching a below-market extension with a team that doesn’t value his position.
4. The wide receiver room lacks depth and names. That has led fans to suggest trading for Terry McLaurin or signing Amari Cooper. Should the Niners take their advice?
McLaurin won’t happen -- he’s too important to Washington. Cooper is nearly done -- signing him would be name chasing.
The Niners have drafted four receivers in two years. See what you have. Ricky Pearsall will be back Sunday or Monday. Jacob Cowing is out with a hamstring, creating an opportunity for rookie Jordan Watkins.
Quintez Cephus just signed, he played for Houston last year, a 4.73 possession receiver. The Niners already have one, Cephus is a camp body.
Neyor is attracting attention with the 40-yard catch in practice. The key to his development is learning to sink to set up his routes, he plays too tall at 6-4. The path to the 53-man roster for Neyor is proving he can be effective outside of go routes and to be a special teams ace.
He may make the roster as a placeholder until Brandon Aiyuk returns. Neyor has flashed enough to earn a spot on the Practice Squad, if he plays well on special teams, he could stay on the 53 when Aiyuk returns.