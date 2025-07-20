Will the 49ers sign safety Justin Simmons after releasing George Odum?
The 49ers just might have one more big move up their sleeve.
They currently have the third-most salary-cap space in the NFL. And on Saturday, they released veteran safety George Odum after placing him on the Non-Football Injury List. Which means the 49ers suddenly have an opening on their roster for a safety.
And that's good timing, because four-time second-team All-Pro safety Justin Simmons is still a free agent, he probably will sign somewhere soon, he won't be cheap and he wants to go to a contender. He's one of the top free agents left on the market, according to Bleacher Report.
"Simmons should find an opportunity with a playoff-caliber team before the start of the regular season," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. "He's a two-time Pro Bowler who regularly starred in Denver and who had another strong season in Atlanta last year.
"In 16 starts last season, Simmons recorded 62 tackles and seven passes defended while allowing an 81.9 opposing passer rating.
"Simmons' desire to land with a contender could limit his market, depending on his definition of 'contender.'"
Signing Simmons should be a no-brainer for the 49ers. They can afford him, and he would instantly be their best safety. Without him, the 49ers' starters Week 1 most likely will be Ji'Ayir Brown and Jason Pinnock. That's not great. Of course, Malik Mustapha will return early in the season from a torn ACL, but he's currently the only good safety on the team.
Pairing Mustapha with Simmons would be a power move.