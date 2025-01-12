All 49ers

Fred Warner Says DeMeco Ryans is "One of the Truest Leaders of Men"

The 49ers have been trying in vain to replace DeMeco Ryans since he left last year.

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts after an injury to wide receiver Tank Dell (not pictured) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Under Ryans, they had the no. 1 defense in the NFL. Now it's the fourth-worst, and their season is over while Ryans leads the Houston Texans into the divisional playoffs after defeating the Chargers in the Wild Card round.

On Sunday, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner appeared on ESPN NFL Countdown and spoke about his former coach.

"The unique thing with me and DeMeco, we both came into it together," Warner said. "My first year with the 49ers was his first year as a linebackers coach. I'm so happy for his success and the way he's leading this group. Am I surprised? No, not at all. This guy is one of the truest leaders of men that I've been around. And the way that he has been able to motivate this group, you see the energy that he's bringing, tell me another head coach that you see running up and down the sideline motivating a group like this. He played with that same fire on gameday when he was playing with the Texans and the Eagles."

Warner didn't mention 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, but you can't help but compare him to Ryans. In lots of ways, they're opposites. Shanahan doesn't run up and down the sideline, his energy is extremely low and he doesn't motivate players.

I wonder if Warner truly sees Shanahan as a leader of men.

