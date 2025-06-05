Fred Warner Says One 49ers LB is Doing a "Fantastic Job"

All 49ers

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) jogs off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The linebacker position is the biggest variable on the San Francisco 49ers.

There is no clear running mate on nickel defense with Fred Warner. There's not even a clear enough trio when it comes to the 49ers' base defense.

Everything is open right now with every linebacker having a chance to earn a role by impressing defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. However, impressing another player will help too.

That player is Fred Warner. If there is a linebacker who is standing out, he will surely relay that to Saleh. He mentioned recently that he loves what he sees out of rookie Nick Martin.

But there is another linebacker who Warner says is doing a "fantastic job," and that's second-year player Tatum Bethune.

"He just needs to continue on the track that he's on, honestly," said Warner. "I think he's been doing a fantastic job. I'm so happy for him and the way that he's put in the work to continue to be the player that he's progressing into. He flashed last season as an undrafted free agent."

"For him, I've seen the progression not only on the field and with the schematics of everything, but with his body. The way that he's moving, the way that he looks. I think for him it's just continuing to keep doing what he's doing."

Bethune is not a name mentioned much. Dee Winters and Martin seem to be the favorites to win the starting jobs on defense.

But if Bethune has a strong training camp, he will have a claim to a starting role as well.

