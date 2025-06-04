All 49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner Praises Rookie Nick Martin

Earning praise from Fred Warner isn't easily bestowed.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers third-round draft pick Nick Martin (45) works out with his teammates during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers spent a plethora of draft picks on their defense.

Mykel Williams and the rest of the defensive linemen are the highlight, but there is another intriguing defensive player, linebacker Nick Martin.

With Dre Greenlaw signed to the Denver Broncos, the 49ers needed to draft a linebacker. Dee Winters flashed in 2024, but he alone is not enough, nor is he guaranteed to ascend.

Martin was alluring to the 49ers because of how fast he is. They wanted someone a bit similar to Greenlaw in that way. So far, Martin is catching the eye of Fred Warner at OTAs.

"I've loved everything that Nick's been about since he's arrived," Warner said. "I heard the whole story about how he said he had my jersey before coming on the team... He's come in and he's asked me every single question known to man, like 'Fred, how are you doing this? What are you doing after practice? What are you doing after lift?'

"He wants to be a part of those things, and he's not afraid to ask those questions. I've seen the athletic ability flash already on the field in the way that he closes space really quickly. He already has the great mindset of wanting to learn, so I'm really happy with where he's at."

Earning praise from Warner is not easy, so when he bestows that on someone, he means it. Martin earning it now raises his stock and gives him momentum going into training camp.

If he can capitalize on it and live up to the praise Warner has for him, he will find himself earning a role on the defense to play alongside him.

