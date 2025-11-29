49ers LB Fred Warner provides positive update on his season-ending ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has spoken publicly about his season-ending injury for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 6.

His ankle injury was a brutal blow for the 49ers, as he is widely considered their best player in the secondary. Without question, this injury is the biggest setback of Warner’s career since he entered the league in 2018.

Fred Warner posts positive update on recovery

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) stands on the sideline during warmups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It’s been nearly six weeks since Warner was carted off in Tampa, but he has remained a positive presence within the organization.

In the following game at Levi’s Stadium, he watched from the stands and spent time with the team, though his mobility was limited to a scooter and a foot brace.

But as of the 25th, Warner is no longer using a scooter or wearing a foot brace, a clear sign of progress in his recovery toward full fitness.

“The biggest milestone this week was getting on that underwater treadmill. That was the first time I was legit walking even though it was under water," shared Warner on Real Ones: The League.

"Every single day just get in the water and working on my walking pattern again. Doing some single leg strengthening stuff. Did some shuffles today. Did some karaoke and all that little stuff.

"It’s moving along pretty quick. I’m really happy with where it’s at. It's crazy to think just how quickly this has all gone already."

Fred Warner opens up on the tough times

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, this is the first major injury of Warner’s NFL career and will result in him missing the longest stretch of games he’s ever been sidelined for.

The 29-year-old wasn’t afraid to show how he truly felt while processing the season-ending injury, and it was clear he struggled to come to terms with the unfamiliar setback.

"I will say, though there are phases mentally and emotionally I've ran through since this has happened," Warner admitted.

"In the beginning, I'm thinking my mind's bulletproof and I know that I'm made from the right stuff and not going to have to deal with this other stuff that people talk about when you go through big adversity.

"There was a moment where I had to come to terms with my new reality."

Warner has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. There remains a very tiny possibility of a playoff return should the 49ers make it, but there's no point getting anyone's hopes up, despite how badly he’s missed on defense.

