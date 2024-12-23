All 49ers

Fred Warner Says the 49ers Have to Protect Dre Greenlaw from Himself

The 49ers didn't just lose a meaningless game on Sunday. They lost Dre Greenlaw in a meaningless game, which makes the loss so much worse.

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The 49ers officially were eliminated from the playoffs just before kickoff. And yet, Dre Greenlaw played anyway even though he's less than a year removed from a Achilles tear. The 49ers didn't protect him. As a result, he injured his calf in the first quarter of the 49ers' 29-17 loss to the Dolphins and did not return.

"That’s my guy," Fred Warner said about Greenlaw after the game. "I love going out there to battle with him, but at the end of the day, it’s about saving Dre from himself sometimes too. He’s coming back from a major injury. Everybody looks at last game and how great he was, but that’s not normal, he’s dealing with something significant, so we have to protect him from himself sometimes."

TRANSLATION: Kyle Shanahan needs to protect Greenlaw from himself. That's the head coach's job.

Greenlaw made his return from an Achilles' tear just last week against the Rams in a do-or-die game which the 49ers lost 12-6. Greenlaw did everything in his power to come back just in time to try to help save the season. And in the first half against the Rams, he was the best player on the field. But he played so hard, he injured his knee and missed the second half. In retrospect, he wasn't fully ready to play. Now he has a calf injury, too. Which means the 49ers need to shut him down for the rest of the season.


"He’s down," Warner said. "Dre is built the right way; he wants to be out there, he wants to help us win games. That’s my brother at the end of the day, like I said, we have to hold him back from hurting himself more.”

