Fred Warner is ‘Sick’ Over this 49ers' Season-Ending Injury
The San Francisco 49ers will now have to work through the rest of the 2025 season without one of their top defensive stars, Nick Bosa.
His season-ending UCL injury is a significant setback for the 49ers, not only because of his incredible impact on the field but also due to his leadership off it. Bosa is an instrumental presence in the locker room, both as a motivator and a tone-setter.
Fred Warner speaks out on Bosa's 'sick' injury
Bosa's defensive counterpart Fred Warner spoke out about the injury, sharing how he and the rest of the defense plan to navigate the remainder of the season without Bosa.
"I'm sick," Warner told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm so sick for him because he knows what that's like, to go through that process of a recovery from that injury, which I know he's fully capable of. But that doesn't make it any easier.
"Obviously, it's a huge blow to our team, but we move forward," Warner continued. "I hate to say 'next-man-up mentality' because you can't just replace him with one player, but the mission is still the same. We're going to find a way just to get one win this week, and we'll figure out the rest later.
"I sat and talked with him right when he found out, and we spoke about it," Warner shared. "And obviously, he's devastated and we're devastated for him, but we're just praying for him, and obviously, whenever he gets the surgery, that it goes great and everything with his recovery."
With Bosa out, what's next?
Realistically, the 49ers could explore replacing him for the remainder of the season. Trading for a defensive end would add depth, but making such a significant move so soon after the injury would be unexpected.
But in the face of adversity comes opportunity, and the 49ers’ rookie draft picks in the secondary are now under the spotlight more than ever.
First-rounder Mykel Williams' stocks are rising game-on-game, but his biggest test is navigating the defensive line without Bosa alongside him. Upton Stout and Marques Sigle must rise to the occassion as well.
If anything, the Niners can be thankful to see Robert Saleh return and try to continue the already massively improved upward trajectory shown by these rookies. His leadership and guidance will be crucial in helping the young players develop and keep the defense moving forward despite one of the biggest setbacks possible.