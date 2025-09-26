All 49ers

Fred Warner is ‘Sick’ Over this 49ers' Season-Ending Injury

Fred Warner discusses Nick Bosa's injury.

Henry Cheal

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54).
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54). / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers will now have to work through the rest of the 2025 season without one of their top defensive stars, Nick Bosa.

His season-ending UCL injury is a significant setback for the 49ers, not only because of his incredible impact on the field but also due to his leadership off it. Bosa is an instrumental presence in the locker room, both as a motivator and a tone-setter.

Fred Warner speaks out on Bosa's 'sick' injury

Fred Warne
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Bosa's defensive counterpart Fred Warner spoke out about the injury, sharing how he and the rest of the defense plan to navigate the remainder of the season without Bosa.

"I'm sick," Warner told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm so sick for him because he knows what that's like, to go through that process of a recovery from that injury, which I know he's fully capable of. But that doesn't make it any easier.

"Obviously, it's a huge blow to our team, but we move forward," Warner continued. "I hate to say 'next-man-up mentality' because you can't just replace him with one player, but the mission is still the same. We're going to find a way just to get one win this week, and we'll figure out the rest later.

"I sat and talked with him right when he found out, and we spoke about it," Warner shared. "And obviously, he's devastated and we're devastated for him, but we're just praying for him, and obviously, whenever he gets the surgery, that it goes great and everything with his recovery."

With Bosa out, what's next?

Nick Bos
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Realistically, the 49ers could explore replacing him for the remainder of the season. Trading for a defensive end would add depth, but making such a significant move so soon after the injury would be unexpected.

But in the face of adversity comes opportunity, and the 49ers’ rookie draft picks in the secondary are now under the spotlight more than ever.

First-rounder Mykel Williams' stocks are rising game-on-game, but his biggest test is navigating the defensive line without Bosa alongside him. Upton Stout and Marques Sigle must rise to the occassion as well.

If anything, the Niners can be thankful to see Robert Saleh return and try to continue the already massively improved upward trajectory shown by these rookies. His leadership and guidance will be crucial in helping the young players develop and keep the defense moving forward despite one of the biggest setbacks possible.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News